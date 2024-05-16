Steelers draw 3 prime time games in 4 weeks on 2024 schedule

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL released their 2024 regular-season schedule and oh boy is it a doozy. The league has handed the Steelers a brutal slate of games and head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of seasons without a losing record.

A huge reason this season is particularly daunting is the month of October. The NFL gave the Steelers all tricks and no treats when they put Pittsburgh on the schedule for three prime-time games in four weeks during the month. For the season, Pittsburgh has four games in prime time.

The only upside is the Steelers get all three of the games at Accrisure Stadium. Here’s how the month breaks down.

Week 5 vs the Cowboys (SNF)

Week 6 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 7 vs New York Jets (SNF)

Week 8 vs New York Giants (MNF)

Throwing that cross-country road trip to Las Vegas doesn’t help this stretch one bit. But the reality is, this four-game stretch isn’t as treacherous as Weeks 15-17 when the Steelers get the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, followed by the Baltimore Ravens on the road and then come home to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day all in a span of 10 days.

