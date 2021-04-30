Steelers draft Najee Harris: Instant analysis of the No. 24 pick

With the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Najee Harris, running back, Alabama.

Analysis: Let the NCAA-leading 81 first downs last season be your ultimate guide to Najee Harris. He is a table-setter for an offense in the run game, and I believe he has the potential to do so at the next level. There are still NFL offensive coordinators who want to build their systems around backs who brick-wall their way through defenders to keep drives going, and that might be Harris’ superpower. He’s a player who does everything well, but very little spectacularly.

Grade: C. I have two issues with this pick. First, if you’re going to take a running back in the first round, make sure he’s the best in his class — and in my mind, North Carolina’s Javonte Williams has better power and contact balance than Harris. In addition, Harris ran behind an outstanding offensive line, which the Steelers do not have. I get the belief that Harris brings a complete skill set to the Steelers, and that’s what they prefer, but I’m not at all sure how this will work out.