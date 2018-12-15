Steelers downgrade James Conner to doubtful for big game against Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner may need another week before he returns to action. The team downgraded Conner to doubtful for their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Conner was listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable, leading some to think he might return from an ankle injury earlier than expected. Those hopes were dashed Saturday, as Conner was downgraded to doubtful.

While the team likely won’t have Conner against the Patriots, it is expected to get the 23-year-old Conner back soon. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network expects Conner will be able to return for the Steeler’s Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Without Conner available, Pittsburgh will once again have to rely on a combination of Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley to carry the load. Neither player impressed on the ground during the team’s Week 14 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Samuels, however, did catch seven passes for 64 yards. Conner missed the contest due to the ankle issue.

Conner has filled in admirably for Le’Veon Bell in Pittsburgh this season. In 12 games, Conner has rushed for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also been a factor in the passing game, racking up 467 yards and a score on 52 catches.

James Conner will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

