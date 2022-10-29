Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice this week, but his return to the lineup will not come on Sunday.

The Steelers did not activate Watt from injured reserve on Saturday, so he will miss his seventh straight game when they take on the Eagles. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said early in the week that it was “highly unlikely” that Watt would play this week, but his appearances at practice gave some hope that he might return.

Pittsburgh has a bye in Week Nine, so their Week 10 home date with the Saints will be Watt’s next possible return date.

The Steelers did call a couple of players up to the active roster for Sunday. Kicker Nick Sciba signed to the practice squad Saturday and will be called up to kick in place of the injured Chris Boswell. Defensive lineman Carlos Davis was also elevated and both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Steelers don’t activate T.J. Watt; Nick Sciba to kick against Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk