Steelers dominated at LOS in preseason showdown with Jaguars

The final score of an NFL preseason game rarely matters. It is all about the performances of individuals and positional units. So the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-15 is largely irrelevant when you saw just how poorly the Steelers played in the trenches.

On the offensive side of the football, the run game was non-existent. Steelers running backs had a net of eight yards rushing in the game on 10 carries. Benny Snell Jr., the team’s No. 2 running back had -2 yards on three carries. The Jaguars defensive front bullied the Steelers offensive line all game long.

It wasn’t any better for the passing game. Starter Mitch Trubisky only averaged 7.5 yards per attempt and Mason Rudolph only averaged 6.0. Steelers quarterbacks were under constant duress as the Jaguars got four quarterback hits and close to double that in pressures.

On defense, the Steelers front caved and allowed Jacksonville to run the ball with effeciency, especially the Jaguars quarterbacks when they opted to scramble. Tackling is still an issue and when the pass rush failed to perform it exposed the Steelers soft zone pass defense.

The Steelers get the Detroit Lions next in Pittsburgh as the team hits the midway point of the preseason.

