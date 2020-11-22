Steelers dominated the Jaguars in their Week 11 matchup
Pittsburgh moved to 10-0 and continued their great season.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
Raptors still in the hunt for Marc Gasol, and have shown interest in veteran forward Markieff Morris.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.
The Steelers defense had fun against rookie Jake Luton.
The Clippers reinforced their frontcourt to begin free agency but missed out on free agents Kent Bazemore and Torrey Craig.
The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.
After waiting almost 15 months for this moment, JT Daniels took a knee and soaked up the cheers from the socially distanced crowd. Making quite a debut between the hedges, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.
The Lions season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
In his first NFL start, the do-everything Taysom Hill led the Saints to a win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.
Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott wasn't going to get stiff-armed down the field by Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry.
The blow-up between New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got so heated that upper management decided to intervene.
Nearing defeat, Daniil Medvedev suddenly switched tactics at the ATP Finals and collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Sunday. The fourth-ranked Medvedev became the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. The comeback against No. 3 Thiem, which lasted more than 2 1/2 hours, added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the round-robin portion of the tournament and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Saturday’s semifinals on an indoor hard court without spectators, who were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.