Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The forgotten superstar on the Steelers defense is defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt. This week he finally got the recognition he deserves as he’s named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Tuitt finished Sunday's victory over the Ravens with nine total tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss. When healthy, Tuitt is practically unstoppable and if you want to teach young players the importance of maximum effort, put on Tuitt’s film from this game