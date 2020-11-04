Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt named AFC Defensive Player of the Week





The forgotten superstar on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt. Tuitt isn’t as flashy as some of the other guys but his contributions to the defense are tremendous. This week Tuitt finally got the recognition he deserves as he’s named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Tuitt and the rest of the Steelers defense were tasked with trying to slow down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson last week, and Tuitt was more than up to the challenge.

Tuitt finished with nine total tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. When healthy, Tuitt is practically unstoppable and if you want to teach young players the importance of maximum effort, put on Tuitt’s film from this game.

