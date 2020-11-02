Steelers DL Cam Heyward’s quad injury only minor

#Steelers DL Cam Heyward, who limped off the field yesterday afternoon, is dealing with a minor quad injury, source said. Nothing serious. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020





On a day of mixed news, the Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news on Monday concerning the injury to defensive tackle Cam Heyward. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the quad injury suffered by Heyward at the end of last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens is only considered minor and is nothing serious.

Things looked worse than they were when Heyward went down for the second time in the game. The first time, according to head coach Mike Tomlin was just cramping. But when he went down the second time and not knowing the nature of the first injury, it was worrisome.

This is especially good news given there’s a good chance defensive tackle Tyson Alualu might not be able to play this week against the Dallas Cowboys. Alualu suffered an MCL sprain in last week’s game.

