Steelers’ Diontae Johnson should sit against the Raiders
Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why fantasy managers should avoid the Steelers WR against the friendly Raiders defense in week 16.
Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why fantasy managers should avoid the Steelers WR against the friendly Raiders defense in week 16.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
It hasn’t been an easy early signing period for Buckeye Nation #GoBucks
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says a report about hand signals is "complete horse (expletive)" during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey is exceeding the expectations the team had when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline.
The Ravens released their first injury report for their Week 16 matchup with the Falcons
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
The Eagles showed appreciation for Doug Pederson's latest win the best way they know how.
Garbage time of the Monday night game between the Rams and the Packers included a conversation between the members of the broadcast booth that was anything but. On Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFluer vaguely confirmed the accuracy of comments made on the air by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman of ESPN. They said LaFleur had [more]
The Panthers need some cornerback depth for Saturday. So, they went out and got it.