Should the Steelers give Diontae Johnson a contract extension?

The priority contract extension for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Last season it was linebacker T.J. Watt. But this offseason there is another guy in line for an extension where the move isn’t quite so clear.

That’s wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson is coming off of his best NFL season and into the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson led the team with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards in 2021 and eight receiving touchdowns.

It certainly feels like Johnson is on the verge of stardom. He’s gotten consistently better in each of his first three NFL seasons and if his trajectory continues, could find himself among the NFL elite by the end of the 2022 season.

This puts the Steelers in a position where they need to either lock up Johnson now, ahead of what could be a breakout for what should be slightly less. Or they could wait until the following offseason and roll the dice. Wide receiver contracts just keep going up and up this offseason,

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us if you think Pittsburgh should go ahead and get Johnson signed now or wait until the 2023 offseason.

List