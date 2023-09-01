Steelers make Desmond King signing official

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the signing of cornerback Desmond King to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Terms of the contract have still not been reported. The news of King’s signing broke on Wednesday, just one day after he was unexpectedly cut by the Houston Texans.

King, 28, played over 900 snaps for the Houston Texans in each of the last two seasons, and did it relatively well, especially in 2022, when he had an 89.2 passer rating when targeted per Pro Football Focus.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Popular restaurant abruptly closes, shocking staff and customers Display windows smashed, items stolen at downtown clothing store Heinz History Center, Fort Pitt Museum offering free kids admission this fall VIDEO: Rib Fest, Morgan Wallen concert kick off busy Labor Day weekend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts