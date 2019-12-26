Steelers designate two to return from IR

The Steelers have had plenty of injuries this year, but they’re getting two guys back on the field close to the end of the regular season.

The team announced that fullback Roosevelt Nix and wide receiver Ryan Switzer have been designated to return from injured reserve.

They’re eligible to practice beginning today.

Nix suffered a knee injury in the opener and was out for five games before re-injuring himself. Switzer was out with a back injury.

The Steelers can still advance to the postseason, with the simplest path being a win against the Ravens and a Titans loss or tie.