Steelers designate Olasunkanmi Adeniyi to return from injured reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have designated outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi to return from injured reserve.

The undrafted pass rusher out of the University of Toledo made enough of an impression in training camp to make the team’s initial 53-man roster, which enabled the chance he could return to the roster at midseason.

Adeniyi appeared in all four preseason games with Pittsburgh, recording nine tackles and three sacks with a pair of forced fumbles. He started 25 of 34 career games at Toledo, totaling 118 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.

Adeniyi can practice with the team for the next three weeks before the Steelers would have to add him to the 53-man roster or end his season by keeping him on injured reserve. Teams can return up to two players from injured reserve during the season.