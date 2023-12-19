Steelers designate DB Elijah Riley to return from IR

The Steelers designated defensive back Elijah Riley to return from injured reserve Tuesday. He returned to practice, opening his 21-day window.

The team placed him on injured reserve Nov. 20 with an ankle injury.

Riley has played 10 games this season and has seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. He also has two special teams tackles.

The Steelers also announced they signed defensive back Jalen Elliott to the practice squad.

Elliott originally signed with the team's practice squad Oct. 31, but the Steelers later released him. He was also with the team in training camp.

Elliott entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Lions in 2020.

He spent his rookie season on the Lions' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games. Elliott later signed to the team's 53-player roster. He played a total of eight games, starting one.

Elliott signed with the Patriots during training camp in 2022. He played in the preseason but was released before the regular season. Elliott also spent time with the Raiders.