Steelers designate Anthony McFarland to return from IR

The Steelers drafted running back Najee Harris in the first round, but their ground game still ranks dead last in the league.

Perhaps they’ll get a boost from one of their players returning from injury.

Pittsburgh announced that Anthony McFarland has been designated to return from IR. While he’s not yet on the active roster, he’s now able to practice with the team as it prepares to face Denver in Week Five.

McFarland went on IR with an undisclosed injury at the start of the regular season. He did not play in Pittsburgh’s final preseason game with the same issue.

As a rookie last season, McFarland rushed for 113 yards on 33 carries. He also caught six passes for 54 yards.

The Steelers selected him in the fourth round out of Maryland.

