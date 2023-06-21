Should the Steelers design an alternate helmet design?

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions unveiled an alternative helmet redesign they plan to use during the 2023 season. Personally, we love the new look of the helmets and it got us thinking about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Few franchises embrace change worse than Pittsburgh. The overall uniform has never seen a full-blown redesign and the topic of block numbers will start arguments. The Steelers did have those odd-looking yellow helmets for 10 games from 2007-2011 but aside from that, the helmet design has existed since 1977.

So now we wondered if it was time for something new. A rework of the current helmet or maybe something all new. Bring the Steelers uniforms into the modern age one step at a time.

Cast your vote and tell us if you’d like to see the Steelers redesign their current helmets to something more modern and interesting.

