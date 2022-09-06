The Steelers released a depth chart on Monday that showed Mitch Trubisky is in line to start against the Bengals this weekend and it had Mason Rudolph listed as the team’s No. 2 player at the position.

Tuesday brought a change to the pecking order in Pittsburgh. The team issued an updated depth chart that now shows first-round pick Kenny Pickett in the backup spot while Rudolph is No. 3.

Pickett had been the No. 3 quarterback early in training camp, but he moved ahead of Rudolph as the summer unfolded and it was a surprise to see him listed third on the initial depth chart.

Head coach Mike Tomlin will be holding a press conference later in the day and all things quarterback will surely be part of the discussion.

Steelers update depth chart, move Kenny Pickett ahead of Mason Rudolph originally appeared on Pro Football Talk