Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood snubbed yet again for HOF consideration

Every franchise has a player or two who they consider worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame but continue to be snubbed. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the guy at the top of that list is former defensive end L.C. Greenwood.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 54 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Senior and Coach/Contributor categories and once again snubbed as a semifinalist.

Greenwood spent his entire 13-year career with the Steelers. He was the starting defensive end on four Super Bowl winning teams. Greenwood was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was named an All-Pro twice. Greenwood had 78 career sacks which was good enough for second in franchise history even though the NFL didn’t track that data when he played.