Steelers defensive coordinator on getting Minkah Fitzpatrick: “Hallelujah!”

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler couldn’t contain his excitement when he learned that defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was on his way to Pittsburgh in a trade with Miami.

“Hallelujah!” Butler said, via the Patriot-News. “That’s what went through my mind. That’s exactly what went through my mind, I’m tellin’ ya.”

Butler said it became obvious at Fitzpatrick’s first practice that he’s going to make a big impact in Pittsburgh.

“I’m glad we got him, we needed him,” Butler said. “Watch him in practice, y’all see the same thing I do, that dude can move.”

The Steelers took a big risk in trading their first-round draft pick for Fitzpatrick, while they’re 0-2 and playing the rest of the season without Ben Roethlisberger. That pick may be a very high one. But Butler believes that even if it turns out that the Steelers gave up a very high pick, Fitzpatrick will prove to be worth it.

