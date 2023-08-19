Steelers defense shuts out Bills starting offense

Midway through the second quarter of the Week Two preseason showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott pulled his starting offense.

When the Bills starters went to the sidelines, Pittsburgh was in the lead 14-0. Shutting out the Bills starting offense is a huge accomplishment, especially for a defense with several new players at key positions. Meanwhile, the Steelers starting offense played two drives and put up two quick touchdowns before calling it a night.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was 7-for-10 for 64 yards but failed to find the end zone on his three drives. The Steelers defense did a good job harassing Allen, keeping him off balance. When the Bills tried to run the ball, Pittsburgh players were flying to the football and doing a great job tackling.

You can only take so much from a preseason but when it is starters against starters, the outcome matters and the Steelers dominated the Bills on both sides of the football.

