It took just over eight minutes in the overtime period to decide the contest, but the Steelers pulled out a 16-13 victory over the Ravens to finish the regular season at 9-7-1.

As long as the Raiders and Chargers Sunday Night Football matchup does not end in a tie, Pittsburgh will be in the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore were largely listless on offense for much of the contest. But down 10-6 in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh used a 10-play, 50-yard drive to get in the end zone. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit a couple of big third-down throws before connecting with receiver Chase Claypool for a 6-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 13-10 lead with 2:58 left in the contest.

But the Ravens tied the game with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter with kicker Justin Tucker’s 46-yard field goal. Neither team could score again, which forced overtime.

Baltimore had the ball first in the extra period but had to punt after quarterback Tyler Huntley’s incomplete pass on third-and-9 to tight end Mark Andrews.

The Steelers started their ensuing drive on their own 17-yard line and converted a pair of third downs before Roethlisberger hit receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth-and-8 at the Baltimore 41 with a 10-yard pass to move the chains.

A couple of plays later, running back Najee Harris went 15 yards to Baltimore’s 16-yard line, setting up kicker Chris Boswell for a game-winning field goal attempt.

Boswell nailed it from 36-yards out, giving the Steelers a 16-13 victory.

And so Roethlisberger’s last ride is likely to continue — provided the Raiders and Chargers don’t tie later on Sunday. If Las Vegas and Los Angeles do tie, whether they elect to play the game that way or not, that would eliminate the Steelers and both the Chargers and Raiders would make the postseason.

The Steelers’ playoff hopes became more realistic after the Jaguars defeated the Colts on Sunday.

Steelers defeat Ravens in overtime, on the verge of clinching playoff spot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk