Steelers DC Teryl Austin in spotlight with the return of T.J. Watt

The first half of the season has been a wash for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The reason for this in part has been the absence of outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Currently, the Steelers are on the bye and are planning to have Watt back in the lineup. Pittsburgh is currently 24th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed

This is huge for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. It also puts him under the microscope for perhaps the first time this season. For whatever reason, Austin hasn’t faced near the scrutiny offensive coordinator Matt Canada has and honestly I don’t see why. The Steelers have invested far more into the defensive roster and this group without Watt has been downright terrible.

But now Watt is coming back and should be healthy. If the defense doesn’t get back on track, there will be those who wonder out loud if Austin is doing enough to help pick up the offense.

If the Steelers defense fails against the New Orleans Saints, will Austin get the public criticism that Canada has gotten for much of the year? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

