Steelers DC Teryl Austin shoots down idea of LB Mark Robinson starting this season

Toward the end of the 2022 season, Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Mark Robinson got two starts as a rookie. The team chose to bench Devin Bush, knowing his time was done in Pittsburgh and see what Robinson could do.

Despite a couple of solid outings last season, it seems 2023 is going to be a redshirt year for Robinson as well. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke to the media on Tuesday and said he considers Robinson a work in progress and thinks he should be able to compete for a starting job next season.

This means barring something unforeseen, it will be newly-signed Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts holding down the inside linebacker spots. As the roster is currently constructed, Robinson would still be the primary backup at either spot along with Tanner Muse.

Robinson was the Steelers seventh-round pick in 2022. He only played one season at linebacker after starting his career at Ole Miss at running back.

Steelers DC Teryl Austin said Mark Robinson is still a work in progress, but he said the hope is he will be ready to compete for a starting job next season. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) June 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire