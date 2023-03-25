Steelers DC Teryl Austin scouts CB Joey Porter Jr. at Penn State pro day

One of the most polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL draft among Pittsburgh Steelers fans is former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Penn State held its pro day on Friday and the Steelers sent defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to get a closer look at their potential first-round pick.

Porter chose not to run the 40 and instead stood on the 4.46 he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine. Porter did showcase his athleticism with a 10-foot, 11-inch broad just and a 37.5-inch vertical.

As much as Porter is a great cornerback prospect, which he is, he is of particular interest to the Steelers because he is a legacy. His day, Joey Sr. is one of the best pass rushers in franchise history. The Steelers have never been shy about bringing in legacy plays and family of current guys on the roster.

The question now as we are a month to the draft is whether Porter is available at No. 17. This is a very top-heavy cornerback class but all of the top five guys bring very different skill sets to the table. So how Porter fits with guys like Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon and Cam Smith will determine if he is even an option.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire