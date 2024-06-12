Steelers DC says Patrick Queen will wear the green dot this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract this offseason to be a difference maker. Early in OTAs it already appears the Steelers might have found the next great Steelers inside linebacker in the same class as guys like Lawrence Timmons and Ryan Shazier.

Another thing Queen brings is leadership. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke at OTA practice on Wednesday and noted that Queen will wear the green dot this season.

“We signed him because he had a great year, but it wasn’t just a one-off,” said Austin. “He’s played well ever since he was at Baltimore. We think he’s a three-down linebacker for us. He’ll go in with the green dot and he’ll be the guy out there on every snap.”

Wearing the green dot means Queen will be the guy in communication with the sidelines and making the defensive play calls. It also means he won’t come off the field much which is great news for the Steelers defense.

