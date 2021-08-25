Steelers DC Keith Butler on the release of Antoine Brooks: ‘Unfortunately for him, he was out too much’

The most shocking move of the preseason so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been the release of second-year safety Antoine Brooks Jr. This is the guy the coaches, including defensive coordinator Keith Butler had anointed as the team’s new MIke Hilton as the slot cornerback.

On Wednesday, Butler explained why the team released him and it wasn’t all that complicated. According to Butler, it all came down to injuries. Brooks was huge for a big chunk of training camp and the preseason and he just missed too much time to be properly evaluated.

Injuries have been a huge challenge for the Steelers in camp, particularly in the defensive backfield. Defensive back Arthur Maulet, another player in contention for that spot on the depth chart has dealt with some injuries as well. However, they haven’t been enough to force the team’s hand and release him.

