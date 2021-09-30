Steelers DC Keith Butler has no timetable for the return of Stephon Tuitt
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently dealing with a long list of injuries after only three games. But one huge injury Pittsburgh is contending with came before the start of the season. Starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt went on IR before the start of the season as he continues to struggle with a knee injury.
But according to defensive coordinator Keith Butler, he hopes Tuitt is close to returning but doesn’t have any sort of timetable for his return.
Not exactly an encouraging update for a defense struggling with injuries. IN addition to Tuitt being out on the defensive line, starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu went on IR two weeks ago after fracturing his ankle and reserve defensive tackle Carlos Davis has missed two games with a knee injury.
This past offseason has been nothing short of a nightmare for Tuitt. Last season, Tuitt was quietly one of the best all-around defenders on the team even if he wasn’t widely recognized for it. Pittsburgh could really use him to help give this struggling defense an injection of talent.
Is Stephon Tuitt close to coming back?
Keith Butler: “Man, I hope so. I really do. I hope he’s close. I hope he gets back to us. What’s the time frame? I don’t know. He’s got some stuff there he’s got to overcome. I’m going to back him as much as I can.” pic.twitter.com/M7nRgo0D8N
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 30, 2021