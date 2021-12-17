Steelers DC Keith Butler isn’t giving up on the season yet

Given the circumstances, you have to appreciate the confidence of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler. When Butler spoke to the media on Thursday he used the parallel of the 2005 season when the Steelers won Super Bowl XL as a reason to stay optimistic about this season.

Butler reminded everyone the Steelers won their last six games that season and he wasn’t giving up on the season. Technically, Pittsburgh won eight in a row at the end of that season including the regular season and the playoffs. After losing three in a row, Pittsburgh won their last four regular-season games to finish 11-5 and then went into the playoffs on a hot streak.

There’s no denying the Steelers are capable of stringing together wins. Last season Pittsburgh started the season 11-0 before the wheel fell on down the stretch. Maybe this season Butler will be right and Pittsburgh can rally in these final four games and salvage the season. It all starts this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and doesn’t get any easier to end the season.

But I want to ask Steeler Nation. Are you optimistic for the finish of the season or are the Steelers too far gone? Let us know in the comments.

A history lesson from Keith Butler: “Y’all remember how we won Super Bowl XL? … we won our last six. We got hot at the right time. I’m not giving up on us.” pic.twitter.com/5PNw8ZAy2n — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 16, 2021

