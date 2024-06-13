Steelers DC anticipates Cameron Heyward will be ‘back to being Cam’

Cam Heyward had a rough 2023 season. Not typically injury-prone, the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran suffered a groin injury in training camp that tore completely off the bone 14 snaps into the season opener. He spent six weeks on injured reserve, but it nagged him all season and he was never the same.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin anticipates that Heyward will be back to being Cam at the start of the 2024 season.

“It’s hard to tell right now, but I’m anticipating him getting back to the Cam Heyward that we know,” Austin told Steelers media on Wednesday. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s moving well. You can see it now; he’s moving so much better than he did last year. I’m assuming that we’re going to get the Cam that we’re used to seeing.”

The Cam that we’re used to seeing is just two seasons removed from back-to-back double-digit sack seasons.

Heyward, now 35, remains a force to be reckoned with for the opposition. He can still be impactful, even heading into his 13th season.

Steelers DC already sees a difference in Cam Heyward from last year. pic.twitter.com/jF1OXSJSPT — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire