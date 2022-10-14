Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, TE Pat Freiermuth ruled out vs. Bucs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without most of their starting secondary for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as a key member of their starting offense.

Star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick headlines the many members of Pittsburgh’s secondary who have been ruled out for Week 6, and they’re joined by tight end Pat Freiermuth, who will miss the game with a concussion.

Don’t be surprised if Bucs quarterback Tom Brady takes full advantage of the Steelers’ depleted defensive backfield on the road this week.

