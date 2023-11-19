Steelers DB Elijah Riley suffers ankle injury

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley suffered an ankle injury on his collision with teammate Cam Heyward and is doubtful to return against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers were already operating short-handed in the defensive secondary so losing Riley only makes things worse.

The Steelers came into Sunday’s game without starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal, meaning Riley came into the game as the team’s top reserve safety behind starters Damontae Kazee and Trenton Thompson. Look for more Patrick Paterson back there with Riley out.

Safety Elijah Riley has an ankle injury and his return is doubtful. Getting pretty thin in the secondary. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire