Steelers DB Arthur Maulet OUT with ankle injury

According to the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive back Arthur Maulet has suffered an ankle injury in their preseason game against Detroit Lions and will not return. The race to be the Steelers nickel cornerback is coming down to the wire and Maulet being out in this all-important third preseason game doesn’t help his case.

We’ve seen Pittsburgh use a variety of defensive back combinations in an attempt to find a player or group of players who can replace Mike Hilton who left in free agency.

