Steelers’ Danny Smith: Special teams is easy to attack in the name of player safety
Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith, like his colleagues around the NFL, believes that he wasn’t listened to when the league adopted its new rule to promote fair catches on kickoffs. "I'm for making the game safer. It's just that special teams is an easy place to attack for some reason. They'll move on,” Smith [more]
Steelers Danny Smith: Special teams is easy to attack in the name of player safety originally appeared on NBC Sports