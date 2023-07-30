Steelers S Damontae Kazee in walking boot after ankle injury

When the Pittsburgh Steelers got to work on Sunday at training camp, projected starting safety Damontae Kazee was in a walking boot according to ESPN NFL reporter Brookey Pryor.

Kazee suffered an ankle injury Saturday that cut his practice short. Although Kazee is in a boot, he gave the impression the injury is not serious. According to Kazee, he said it is a week-to-week thing and if he had to he could practice Tuesday. This gives the impression Pittsburgh is going to be patient with him and he will be out for much of the week.

After the Steelers lost Terrell Edmunds to free agency, it was assumed Kazee would take his spot in the starting lineup. But the injury will give free-agent addition Keanu Neal an opportunity to get first-team reps at training camp practices. The Steelers have also worked in veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson in at safety as well.

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, who has a walking boot on his left foot/ankle, says the injury is “nothing serious” and is a week-to-week thing. He says he could practice Tuesday, but he’s being cautious because he’s “going to be here Week 1.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2023

