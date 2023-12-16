Steelers S Damontae Kazee ejected after big hit

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was ejected from Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with 8:42 left in the second quarter after a crushing hit on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

This was the second big hit Kazee put on Pittman in the game. Pittman stayed on the field briefly but was able to walk off under his own power. The Steelers are already thin at safety with Keanu Neal on IR and Minkah Fitzpatrick questionable to return with a knee injury.

Ejection: #Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee was ejected for hit on #Colts WR Michael Pittman It was his second huge hit of the game but this one he was flagged for.pic.twitter.com/8EZWelu1PMpic.twitter.com/kR6T6DBgq2https://t.co/56rNGqMtgu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 16, 2023

Kazee has a reputation for big hits and definitely plays in the gray area when it comes to the rules.

