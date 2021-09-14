Steelers' D looks great, but the same can’t be said for Big Ben | You Pod to Win the Game

Reuters Videos

British tennis player Emma Raducanu was crowned US Open Champion on Saturday and she made history as the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam title.The 18-year-old is also the first British woman in more than four decades to win a Major singles final.She beat the 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in a near two-hour contest at Flushing Meadows.Despite a knee injury in the second set, Raducanu returned and finished the match with an ace - Final score: 6-4 6-3.The grand slam final was the first in the men's or women's game to be contested by two unseeded players, Raducanu ranked 150th and Fernandez ranked 73rd.What made it even more remarkable was that the young player's march to the title required 10 matches, including three wins in qualifiers and she did it without dropping a single set along the way.Raducanu's friends and fans in her hometown of Beckenham, southeast London, erupted in cheers after her victory.Her former coach Harry Bushnell found the result hard to believe. "I said earlier on if she was going to win, she's going to win straight sets. I mean, it's just a joke of an achievement for her. I think it's important she got it done in that second set. Fair play to her opponent, she was equally as unbelievable, but yeah, it's nuts."There's been an outpouring of praise for the young player, from tennis giants to the British Royal Family.Even the Queen issued a rare statement on the Royal Family website congratulating Raducanu, saying "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."