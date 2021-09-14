Steelers' D looks great, but the same can’t be said for Big Ben | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Pittsburgh’s dominating defense in a 23-16 victory over Buffalo. However, on the other side of the ball, Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played like his days in the league are numbered. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

