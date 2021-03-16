Steelers cut Vince Williams

After eight seasons on the Steelers, linebacker Vince Williams is on the way out.

Williams has been released today in a move that will save $4 million off the Steelers’ salary cap, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

A 2013 sixth-round draft pick of the Steelers, Williams started 14 games last season and played 65 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps and 11 percent of their special teams snaps.

The 31-year-old Williams now becomes an unrestricted free agent.

