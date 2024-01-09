Steelers cut Trace McSorley from practice squad

The Steelers cut quarterback Trace McSorley from their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Pittsburgh signed him Dec. 4.

McSorley spent the offseason and summer with the Patriots and spent a few weeks on the Chicago practice squad earlier this season.

He played six games and made his only regular season start for the Cardinals last season. He is 48-of-93 for 502 yards, a touchdown and five interceptions in a career that also includes three appearances with the Ravens.

With Kenny Pickett back, the Steelers have three healthy quarterbacks on their 53-player roster and don't need McSorley.