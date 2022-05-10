Steelers cut three players, including Tegray Scales

The Steelers cut three players Tuesday.

The team waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales and waived/injured cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

The Steelers signed Sunahara to their practice squad Dec. 8, but he has never played a regular-season game. Sunahara entered the league with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has had mutliple stints on Miami’s practice squad.

Scales, who turned 26 today, played four games for the Steelers in 2020 and one in 2021. He has seen action on 41 special teams snaps and three on defense.

Johnson spent one week on the Steelers’ practice squad in 2021.

The Raiders made him a fourth-round draft choice in 2019, and he played in 19 games with the team his first two seasons. Johnson has 15 tackles and five pass breakups.

He spent a week on the Cowboys’ practice squad last October before joining the Steelers on Dec. 14. After Pittsburgh waived him, Johnson joined the Cardinals’ practice squad.

