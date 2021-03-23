Steelers cut Steven Nelson
Steven Nelson got his wish.
Just moments after Nelson tweeted that he wanted the Steelers to stop holding him hostage, Nelson was released.
The Steelers will clear $8.25 million off their salary cap by cutting Nelson, and it was unlikely any team wanted to trade for his contract, so his release is no surprise.
Last year Nelson started 15 games at cornerback for the Steelers, and he’s likely to have multiple suitors in free agency, as there aren’t a lot of starting-caliber cornerbacks available.
