The Steelers have begun the process of reducing their roster from 80 players. They cut nine players Saturday, three days before the mandatory cut to 53 players.

The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle T.J. Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton and safety Lamont Wade.

The Steelers signed Sexton on March 31. He went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2020. Sexton had 100 catches for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns while in college. He took part in The Spring League last year and was used as a kick returner in addition to playing wideout.

He had three punt returns for 88 yards, with a long of 47 yards, through the Steelers’ first three preseason games. But Sexton had two returns for minus-2 yards.

Brown left Michigan State after being named All-Big Ten during the 2020 season. He had 25 tackles and four interceptions last year.

Brooks-James had one kickoff return for 26 yards Friday night against the Panthers.

Steelers cut nine players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk