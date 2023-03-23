Will the Steelers cut Kendrick Green this offseason?

Few teams can boast the roster of centers the Pittsburgh Steelers have had in its history. Mike Webster and Dermonti Dawson are considered two of the best in league history and most recently Maurkice Pouncey dominated the position for more than a decade.

When Pouncey retired, the Steelers hoped they could convert guard Kendrick Green to center as a rookie and plug him into the starting lineup. This was in 2021 and it was a miserable failure leading to Green being benched and a healthy scratch for the final two games of his rookie year and extending into all of 2022.

The thought was after the failed center experiment, Green might move over to left guard. Unfortunately, Green was unable to beat out Kevin Dotson for the starting job and didn’t do enough to even be a reserve.

Fast forward to this offseason and the Steelers have signed a pair of very good free-agent guards. This puts Green’s status in serious jeopardy. If the Steelers released Green with a post-June 1 designation, the team would save $1.1 million in salary cap space.

