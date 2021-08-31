Steelers cut Jordan Berry, Kameron Canady

The Steelers are making changes to their special teams unit for the 2021 season.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers are releasing punter Jordan Berry and long snapper Kameron Canady.

Berry has been with the Steelers since 2015, but Pittsburgh used a seventh-round pick on Pressley Harvin III this year and the rookie is set to take over the role. Berry averaged 45.8 yards per kick last season and 44.4 yards per kick over his entire run with the Steelers.

Canaday joined the Steelers in 2017 and snapped in every game over the last four seasons. Christian Kuntz beat Canaday out for the job a year after getting cut at the end of the summer.

