Steelers cut Henry Mondeaux to make room for Ahkello Witherspoon

The Steelers confirmed that they’re trading for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on Friday afternoon and they also announced who will be dropped from the roster to make room for him.

Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux drew the short straw and has been cut. He had five tackles in 11 games for the Steelers last season and has also spent time with the Saints and Chiefs since going undrafted out of Oregon in 2018.

Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Isaiah Buggs, Chris Wormley, Carlos Davis, and Isaiahh Loudermilk are the remaining defensive linemen in Pittsburgh. Stephon Tuitt and Demarcus Christmas are on injured reserve.

The Steelers will be sending a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Seahawks for Witherspoon. He signed with Seattle this offseason after spending the last four seasons with the 49ers.

