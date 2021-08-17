The Steelers announced five cuts on Tuesday afternoon in order to hit the 85-man limit that will be in place for the next week.

Defensive end Abdullah Anderson, defensive back Stephen Denmark, wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, kicker Sam Sloman, and tackle Brandon Walton were all dropped from the roster. The Steelers will have to pare five more players by next week’s deadline to get to 80 players.

Anderson played one game for the Vikings last year and had one sack in six games with the Bears in 2019 while Sloman kicked for Tennessee and the Rams last season. Sloman was 10-of-13 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points.

Denmark, McKoy and Walton have not played in regular season games.

Steelers cut five to get to 85-player limit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk