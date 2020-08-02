The Steelers put two more players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

Running back Jaylen Samuels and wide receiver James Washington have been placed on the list, which is for players who have tested positive for the coronavirus or are quarantined after close contact with an infected person. The Steelers previously put cornerbacks Justin Layne and Arrion Springs on the list.

In addition to those moves, the Steelers also announced eight cuts from the roster. The most recognizable name is likely former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett. Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges and Paxton Lynch remain on hand behind Ben Roethlisberger.

Running back Ralph Webb, wide receiver Quadree Henderson, offensive lineman Christian Montano, linebacker Christian Kuntz, linebacker Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel, and defensive end Josiah Coatney have also been dropped.

Steelers cut eight, put Jaylen Samuels and James Washington on COVID list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk