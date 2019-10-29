Steelers cut Dolphins’ halftime lead to 14-10 with 10 late points

Mason Rudolph has thrown an interception, nearly thrown a couple more and had teammate David DeCastro save him from a lost fumble.

This is not at all the way Rudolph and the Steelers expected Rudolph’s return from a concussion to go. But it could be worse.

Miami leads the Steelers 14-10 at halftime, but Pittsburgh scored 10 points in the final 2:45 of the half to make it a one-score game.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Rudolph’s first pass, which was intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was Howard’s first interception of the season and only the third takeaway for the Dolphins this season.

The Dolphins cashed in with a 26-yard scoring drive culminated with ha 5-yard touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick to Albert Wilson set up by a rub route executed perfectly by Preston Williams.

Miami went up 14-0 with 1:34 remaining in the first quarter when Allen Hurns caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick to cap an 11-play, 63-yard drive.

The Steelers finally got on the board with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter on a 42-yard field goal by Chris Boswell, who remains perfect on his field goal attempts this season.

Pittsburgh made it closer before halftime.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, traded from the Dolphins on Sept. 16, intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick with 1:13 remaining in the first half. It was not Ryan Fitzpatrick’s fault.

The ball hit between the eight and the three on Nick O'Leary‘s jersey and popped into the air for Minkah Fitzpatrick’s fourth career interception, his second with the Steelers.

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson was called for offensive pass interference on a 34-yard catch to the Miami 1 with 37 seconds remaining, and a booth review let the call on the field stand.

The Dolphins turned back into the Dolphins with 17 seconds left on third-and-20. They called for a blitz, and Rudolph found Johnson for a short pass that Johnson took 45 yards to the house.

Rudolph has completed 9 of 20 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ryan Fitzpatrick is 11-of-16 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.