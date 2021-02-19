If Steelers cut Ben Roethlisberger, would he play elsewhere?

The Steelers, fully aware that they may not have enough around quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to justify bringing him back for another year, suddenly seem to be ambivalent about an ongoing relationship. So if (and it’s still a fairly big if) the Steelers decide to sever ties with Big Ben, he’ll become a free agent.

The question then becomes whether he’d continue his career with another team.

It’s a topic he’s never addressed. It’s a topic that, before Wednesday’s comments from G.M. Kevin Colbert, was never relevant. Now, it’s moving closer toward that category.

If Ben would be willing to explore another year or two with another team, the question then becomes whether another team would want him. Myles Simmons and I spitballed through the various options on Thursday’s PFT Live.

The only potentially viable options, now that the Colts are spoken for, would seem to be these: Jets, Patriots, Texans (if they trade Deshaun Watson), Broncos, Raiders (if they trade Derek Carr, which seems highly unlikely), Cowboys (if they let Dak Prescott walk), Washington, Bears, Panthers, Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks (if they trade Russell Wilson, which seems highly unlikely). That’s the broadest universe of arguably realistic possibilities.

Even then, it’s hard to imagine a land rush emerging for a quarterback who will be 39 on March 2.

Indeed, if it were believed that several teams would clamor for a quarterback who is due to make only $19 million this year, Colbert’s remarks from Wednesday would spark discussion about a potential trade of Roethlisberger. The fact that there’s been no such reports suggests that, if the Steelers cut Ben, the market may not be very robust.

