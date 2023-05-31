Steelers currently sitting with $15,726,194 in cap space

Despite having the busiest offseason in a very long time, the work isn’t done for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has worked hard to fill a multitude of roster needs and still finds a way to have some money to spend.

According to Over the Cap, the Steelers are sitting on $15,726,194 in salary cap space. This number includes the contract for recently-signed edge Markus Golden.

What are the Steelers saving cap space for? A couple of things come to mind. Pittsburgh still needs to add some pieces including depth at the offensive tackle and inside linebacker. Both positions could be on the radar.

But bigger than that, we are hopeful this is all to get edge rusher Alex Highsmith signed to a contract extension before the season starts. Highsmith is coming off a breakout season and if he does it again, he’s going to price himself out of the market for Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire